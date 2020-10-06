Xiaomi Debuts Two New Entry-Level Smartphones

Xiaomi has officially unveiled two entry-level smartphones – the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. The tech company says that these devices represent its mission to make ‘exceptional smartphone experiences accessible to everyone’.

Here’s a closer look at the Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A:

Redmi 9

As the first entry-level Redmi smartphone to feature an all-purpose quad-camera set up, Redmi 9 helps capture life’s special moments. The device also integrates fun and creativity into the photography experience with premium camera features, including Kaleidoscope and Palm Shutter.

Meanwhile, users can view more with Redmi 9’s bigger and better screen. Featuring a 6.53’’ FHD+ Dot Drop display, it offers an optimal visual experience with crystal-clear detail. It also comes with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and Corning Gorilla Glass for on-the-go protection.





On the performance front, Redmi 9 sports an optimized MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, delivering a 107% improved performance over its predecessor. Paired with a 5020mAh large capacity battery, it even supports 18W fast charging technology.

To round it out, Redmi 9 also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and IR blaster, while supporting dual SIM usage and an additional microSD card slot.

Redmi 9A

This brand-new entry-level smartphone is equipped with a 6.53” Dot Drop display for an immersive viewing experience and a 5000mAh high-capacity battery that satisfies users who want to do more and enjoy more on their phone.

Redmi 9A features MediaTek Helio G25, an octa-core gaming chipset, which allows for a smooth day-to-day operating experience. It also sports the AI-optimized 13MP rear camera that can quickly and easily capture crisp and clear images in a variety of situations.

Redmi 9 will be available in three colour variants, including Carbon Grey, Ocean Green, and Sunset Purple. While the Redmi 9A will be available in two colour variants, including Sky Blue and Granite Grey.

Retailing at R1,999 for the Redmi 9A 32GB and R3,599 for the Redmi 9 64GB.

