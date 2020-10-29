Telkom Reintroduces Pawa Combo Bundles in Kenya

Telkom Kenya has revamped its Pawa bundles to include SMS and mobile data at more affordable price points.

“It is worth noting that SMS and WhatsApp communication are popular among the young audiences who have been actively at home following the prolonged closure of educational institutions due to the current pandemic,” says Telkom’s Marketing Director, Eric Achola. The bundles will now be available as follows:



Pawa 10- 30 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+50MB WhatsApp (valid for 24hrs)

Pawa 20- 5 minutes (Across networks)+100SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs)

Pawa 20 Extra- 100 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+100SMS+100MB (Valid for 24hrs)

Pawa 50- 600 minutes (Telkom to Telkom)+200SMS(across networks)+200MB (Valid for 3 days) Subscribers can access these bundles by simply dialling *544# or *10# and selecting the ‘Pawa’ option.

Telkom to Launch Local Streaming Platform

Telkom is expected to launch a new streaming platform called TelkomONE in November 2020. The video service will host a variety of local South Africa content including music, education and series.

“TelkomONE is a proudly local and South African service and naturally, we want to host and showcase outstanding content by content producers from our very own shores, including filmmakers, videographers, writers and directors on the platform,” says Wanda Mkhize, Executive of Smart Home & Content at Telkom.

TelkomONE will be available on Web, App and Streaming Box and comes in daily, weekly and monthly subscription packages over and above a free section with a wide range of TV channels available to customers from most major networks.

Edited by Jenna Delport