T-Systems and Fortinet to Launch Cyber Security Academy in South Africa

T-Systems and Fortinet have teamed up to launch a Cyber Security Academy that’s accessible to local South African youth.

The new Academy is expected to include Fortinet’s Network Security Expert (NSE) certifications, helping participants build cybersecurity awareness skills and ultimately tackle the global cybersecurity workforce shortage.

“Cybersecurity has become a top C-level priority across the globe with skills in high demand. With the addition of this focus to our ICT Academy, we are empowering participants with new skills that will make them even more employable,” explains Marcus Karuppan, ICT Academy Manager at T-Systems South Africa.

“T-Systems has been a Fortinet partner for many years. Building on our relationship, we are now collaborating with them to focus on cybersecurity skills development and awareness. We see the benefits in their program first-hand as many of the students that graduate from the ICT Academy are employed at T-Systems South Africa and we see the value in having our technicians hold these certifications. This means that the participants have excellent potential for employment with us and other ICT firms at the end of their learning period.”





The ICT Academy offers learners the opportunity to study toward an NQF4 qualification in their first year, which includes technical support, CompTIA and ICDL.

The second-year offers an NQF5 qualification to earn their national certification in either Telecommunications Network Operations, Systems Support or Systems Development.

Collaborating with the Fortinet’s Security Academy Program, T-Systems hopes to enable participants to complete Fortinet’s NSE certification level 4 (NSE4) qualification.

The new Cyber Security Academy, incorporating the Fortinet NSE Training Institute certifications, is launching in October.

