Microsoft Outlook Down Worldwide

Microsoft’s Outlook has suffered a global outage impacting web, desktop, and mobile email services. According to The Verge, the disruption began at 2AM ET and ‘users are currently unable to access their email, and Outlook.com is failing to load’.

Microsoft has since confirmed the outage, saying that it is currently investigating the issue.

“We’ve received reports of users experiencing issues accessing their Exchange Online accounts via Outlook on the Web,” reads an official tweet.

“We’ve collected additional data from the affected infrastructures to determine impact to our Exchange online protocols.”





“Additionally, we’ve identified this issue to be affecting users worldwide. Further details can be found in your admin center under EX223208.”

This is the second time this week that Microsoft services have suffered an outage. There’s no word yet on the cause or when Outlook services are expected to resume.

Microsoft 365 Suffers Worldwide Outage

Microsoft has confirmed that a number of its cloud services – including Teams, Outlook, and Office 365 – suffered an outage.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” reads an official tweet.

The tech company revealed that the outage could have been caused by a recent update – which it has now reverted.

“We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact.”

“We have confirmed via our monitoring that the majority of services have recovered for most customers,” reports Microsoft’s Office’s status page. “However, we continue to see a small subset of customers whose tenants are located in North America region who are still impacted.”

“We’re now investigating mitigation steps for those customers who are still affected.”

