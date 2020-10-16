Mobile in Africa Introduces the Best Tech for Every South African

With a wide array of global tech competitors making a name in the South African market, big brands are losing their foothold and market share to younger, more agile and much more affordable brands. High-end, high-price isn’t necessarily what South Africans are after in the current economic climate, so it is the responsibility of tech brands and distributors to be innovative and globally savvy to meet the needs of all South Africans.

Mobile in Africa, the official distribution partner of Xiaomi, has made it their mandate to keep up with tech trends and provide a diversity of IoT products catering to every budget. Mobile in Africa’s devotion to bringing top tech and the pinnacle of new, exciting and affordable technology to every South African has seen the addition of more and more impressive smart devices, eco-products and smartphones emerge as part of an expanding repertoire.

Introducing the Xiaomi 9 Series

Xiaomi has just launched the all-new awe-inspiring 9 Series range of smartphones, on sale now through the Mobile in Africa online store. The 9 Series range consists of five exceptional devices: the Redmi 9A, Redmi 9C, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi 9, all with cutting-edge features and high-quality functionality. Whether you’re a student on-the-move keen to capture a quick, crisp selfie or an avid gamer who seeks high-performance and immersive display, you can find exactly what you need out of this selection of devices.





The 9 Series range of devices are available for purchase on MIA’s Online Store, as well as through these authorised retailers: FNB Ebucks, Takealot, TFG and www.hi-online.co.za.

