Xiaomi Introduces 2 New Smartphones in South Africa

Xiaomi has introduced two new smartphones to the South African market – the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9.

Here’s a closer look at the latest additions to the Xiaomi Redmi Note series

Featuring an impressive quad-camera setup in the rear, the Redmi Note 9 Pro’s 64MP main lens captures crisp, ultra-high resolution images in all lighting conditions while its 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens enables stunning large group images without compromise. A 5MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor round out the rear camera, letting users take stunning close-up shots with fantastic bokeh.

On the front, the device sports a 16MP in-display camera for high-quality selfies. Its new slow-motion selfie mode captures hilarious slow-motion videos.





The Redmi Note 9 also brings photography to the forefront with a 48MP main camera and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Its 2MP macro lens and 2MP depth sensor complete the quad-camera setup, capturing beautiful images from all angles. A 13MP camera is positioned in-display to allow for maximum front screen display size.

Both the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9’s cinematic portraits and video mode capture content with a 2.39:1 aspect ratio – the same format commonly used in films.

Packing a large 5020mAh (typ) battery, the Redmi Note 9 Pro holds enough power to last until the next day without compromising on slim design. Better yet, the device offers 30W fast charging which is Redmi Note Series’ fastest-ever charging speed, with an in-box 33W fast charger that can charge up to 57% in just 30 minutes.

The Redmi Note 9 includes a 5020mAh (typ) battery with 18W fast charging support, making it an ideal companion for on-the-go users.

With the all-new Qualcomm SnapdragonTM 720G processor and up to 2.3GHz, Redmi Note 9 Pro offers a flagship-level experience. Built with 8nm process technology, the device delivers powerful performance while maintaining power efficiency.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro also sports a z-axis linear vibration motor for more balanced user experience. The z-axis linear vibration creates 120 vibration effects depending on the user’s action, including different vibrations for photos, screenshots, notifications, clock settings and more.

Under the hood, Redmi Note 9 has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor making it the world’s first smartphone to feature the new chipset. It also consists of a 2x A75 2.0GHz, 6x A55 1.8GHz CPU and an ARM G52 MC2 with roughly 1000MHz and a Manhattan 3.0 GPU at around 25 fps, offering ultra-smooth day-to-day performance.

Redmi Note 9 Pro features a stylish, notch-free 6.67” DotDisplay. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor makes the device more conveniently accessible, while an all-new front camera module design ensures a premium and immersive user experience. The Redmi Note 9, on the other hand, flaunts an all-new look with the immersive 6.53” DotDisplay protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front.

Both Redmi Note 9 Pro and Redmi Note 9 feature an array of other features, including a 3.5mm headphone jack, and an IR blaster. These devices also come with the TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification for long-lasting eye comfort, and splash-proof nano-coating for accidental spills.

Redmi Note 9 Pro comes in colour options – Interstellar Grey and Tropical Green. While the Redmi Note 9 comes in Midnight Grey, and Forest Green.