MultiChoice South Africa Appoints New CEO

MultiChoice Group has appointed Nyiko Shiburi as the new CEO of its South African (MCSA) operations – effective from 1 December 2020. Until now, Shiburi has been the Regional Director of MultiChoice Africa: Southern Region — a role that spans nine countries.

“Nyiko is an extremely experienced leader and has successfully navigated the complexity of multiple territories and businesses, working with deeply skilled teams within the organisation as well as a multitude of stakeholders in our ecosystem,” says MultiChoice Group CEO, Calvo Mawela.

As the new CEO of MCSA, Shiburi will be expected to further drive the growth and momentum of the South African business.

Fhulufhelo Badugela will assume the role of Regional Director of MultiChoice Africa: Southern Region, taking over from Shiburi. Her current role as Group CPO will be taken over by Clement O’Reilly, who is presently Head of Total Reward & Operations: MultiChoice Africa. Simon Camerer, currently CCO, has been appointed as COO for MCSA.





Another experienced executive in the group, Gideon Khobane, currently CEO of SuperSport, will take up the position of Group Executive: General Entertainment. To ensure the group’s strategy to increase local programming across the continent is realised, M-Net CEO Nkateko Mabaso has been appointed as Group Executive: Programming, where he will oversee all commissioning for the group. The new CEO of SuperSport is Marc Jury, who was promoted from Head of Acquisitions and Marketing at SuperSport.

“To gear up for an exciting future and optimise our performance, we need to continuously innovate, transform and reorganise ourselves structurally. I am proud that we have some of the best minds in our business to do this, and I would like to wish Nyiko, Simon, Fhulu, Clement, Gideon, Nkateko and Marc well in their new roles and look forward to celebrating their achievements in their new portfolios,” concludes Mawela.

