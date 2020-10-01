FNB Introduces QR Code Payments to all Speedpoint Devices

FNB has revealed that shoppers across South Africa will now be able to make QR code payments at all standalone sale terminals.

The bank says that this forms part of the ongoing expansion of its payments ecosystem and integrated App-based QR code, aimed at accelerating the adoption of digital payment solutions in the country.

FNB Merchant Services CEO, Thokozani Dlamini says given the challenges we are currently facing globally due to the COVID -19 pandemic, it was essential that FNB fast-track the rollout of QR code payments for enhanced convenience and safety.

“Added to the cost-effective, convenient and efficient payment process of contactless payments, both consumers and merchants will have peace of mind from a safety perspective, as physical contact will be limited. Moreover, this solution will help us in driving wider financial inclusion and acceptance – helping consumers move away from cash,” adds Dlamini.





Scan to Pay is powered by Masterpass, Mastercard’s digital payment service, which is interoperable with almost every major domestic QR Code payment service. Therefore, consumers will be able to use any compatible mobile QR Code scanning App including FNB Scan to Pay, Snapscan and Zapper.

For added convenience when using Scan to Pay, FNB customers can simply enable the FNB App ‘Scan to Pay’ widget or shortcut on their smartphones. Alternatively, they can select the Payments option on the FNB App – login and select ‘Scan to Pay’.

