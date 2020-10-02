Huawei Launches the P Smart S in South Africa

Huawei has launched the new Huawei P Smart S device in South Africa. The smartphone has a 6.3″ OLED Dewdrop Display, with a high screen-to-body ratio of 90.17%, offering a massive viewing area and displaying content in fine details and vivid colours.

The tech company says that when it comes to their consumers, they are all about the smartphones – which is why Huawei has included a 4,000mAh high-capacity battery that will keep up with any gaming, browsing, reading, music or series and movie needs.

This smartphone’s rear camera is capable of producing high-definition images, thanks to its 48MP Main Camera. Even zoomed in, the details are crisp and sharp. The Huawei P Smart S also excels in night photography due to its high sensitivity performance and AI capability.

Thanks to the device’s 120° 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera and 2MP Macro Camera, users are able to capture from a more creative perspective, from distant landscapes to intricate details just 4cm from the lens. On top of this, a sophisticated 2MP Depth Camera helps subtly accentuate the subject with realistic and immersive bokeh effects.





The 16MP selfie camera is also expected to be popular with the youth market, as its AI beautification and Circular Flash provides soft lighting for selfies when shooting in low-light conditions.

The HUAWEI P Smart S is available in Breathing Crystal or Midnight Black for R5,999.00 from most major telco’s.

4 Reasons to Love the Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei recently unveiled its newest wearable – the WATCH FIT. It is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design combining a dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED display, which lends itself to displaying more content and better interactive experience.

Here are four exciting features to look forward to from the Huawei WATCH FIT:

1. Lightweight design – This device has a unique, perfectly proportioned square form and a dazzling 1.64-inch screen. Weighing just 34g, it’s also light and sleek. As far as the design is concerned, the Huawei Watch Face Store brings 130+ different styles of watch faces and even allows users to use photos from their photo gallery. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT strap selection also has a new soft colour scheme and a breathable strap.

2. Ten-day battery life – The HUAWEI WATCH FIT optimises battery life technology by allocating more power when users need it most, like during a hectic workout, and less power when inactive.

3. Animated personal trainer – With this device, users get their very own built-in personal trainer, with a set of individually animated classes demonstrating 44 standard workout sequences.

4. Comprehensive health protection – The HUAWEI WATCH FIT watch features scientific health-tracking features that monitor heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

