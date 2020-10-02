Sony Unveils New ‘Extra Bass’ Wireless Speaker

Sony has launched its new Extra Bass wireless speaker line-up – made up of the SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23. The new range features superb sound quality, toughness and usability, all housed in refreshed new designs.

“Our new SRS-XB43, SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23 Extra Bass wireless speakers are designed to offer South African music lovers deep, punchy bass in a durable, refreshed look so their favourite music can be enjoyed the way artists’ intended,” says Takakiyo Fujita, MD at Sony Middle East and Africa. “This new XB range uses Sony’s renowned audio technology to produce exceptional sound quality.”

X-Balanced Speaker Unit

The Extra Bass wireless XB speaker range features Sony’s newly developed X-Balanced Speaker Unit, which is engineered to achieve high sound quality and powerful sound pressure for a richer, deeper and more rewarding listening experience.





The unit’s non-circular shape maximises the area of the speaker diaphragm, increasing sound pressure for more punchy bass. It also reduces driver excursion while maintaining the same sound pressure, resulting in less distortion.

Here’s a closer look at each of the speakers in Sony’s new XB range:

SRS-XB43

Unlike the circular diaphragm in a conventional speaker unit, the X-Balanced Speaker Unit in the XB43 features an almost rectangular diaphragm. Its two-way speaker system combines a woofer for low to mid frequencies with a dedicated tweeter for the higher range frequencies. This results in powerful sound, deep punchy bass and exceptional vocal clarity.

SRS-XB33 and SRS-XB23

The X-Balanced speaker unit in the XB33 and XB23 features a newly developed non-circular diaphragm and off-centre design. This new design maximises the speaker diaphragm, creating more sound pressure, but keeps the speakers compact in size.

The XB23 fits perfectly into a backpack pocket or the cupholder of a camping chair. It also features a convenient strap to hang it from a tent or tree during a weekend camping trip.

Battery life and connectivity

With a battery life of up to 24 hours, Sony’s new speakers can be charged using the newly adopted USB-Type-C. Users can connect their smartphone via the speaker’s USB Type-A port to charge their phone battery, so they can keep listening to their favourite music on the go using Bluetooth and NFC.

Availability and Pricing

The new Sony Extra Bass Speakers are now available in South Africa for the following prices:

Model South Africa SRS-XB23 R2 399 SRS-XB33 R3 299 SRS-XB43 R4 499

