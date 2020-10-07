Google Rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace

Google has officially unveiled the redesign of its collection of office apps as Google Workspace – formerly known as G Suite. Google Workspace is expected to still include Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more.
“Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate,” reads an official blog post from the tech company.
