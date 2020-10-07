Google Rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace

Google has revealed that it would be introducing a number of improvements to Chrome, “including tabs that load faster and new features that let users organize and find them easily.”

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” says Google in an official blog post.





“And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome. However you get things done, we want Chrome to help you be more productive.”

Here’s a closer look at Google Chrome’s improvements: