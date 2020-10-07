Google Rebrands G Suite as Google Workspace

By
Jenna Delport
-
60
Google has officially unveiled the redesign of its collection of office apps as Google Workspace – formerly known as G Suite. Google Workspace is expected to still include Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and more.
“Whether you’re returning to the office, working from home, on the frontlines with your mobile device, or connecting with customers, Google Workspace is the best way to create, communicate, and collaborate,” reads an official blog post from the tech company.

With Google Workspace, Google is introducing three major developments:

  • new, deeply integrated user experience that helps teams collaborate more effectively, frontline workers stay connected, and businesses power new digital customer experiences
  • new brand identity that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way its products work together
  • new ways to get started with solutions tailored to the unique needs of its broad range of customers

Google Chrome Update expected to make Tabs Load 10% Faster

Google has revealed that it would be introducing a number of improvements to Chrome, “including tabs that load faster and new features that let users organize and find them easily.”

“These days, people are spending a lot of time in their browsers to get things done, whether for work, school or something else,” says Google in an official blog post.


“And while some write out a formal to-do list to keep track of tasks, for others, their to-do list is their tabs in Chrome. However you get things done, we want Chrome to help you be more productive.”

Here’s a closer look at Google Chrome’s improvements:

  • Users can expect tabs to load 10 per cent faster
  • Chrome users can group tabs and then collapse them
  • Improved touch-friendly tabs for tablet mode will allow users to make use of a new touchscreen interface
  • Users can quickly switch to an already-open tab by typing a page title into the address bar
  • Improved Chrome PDF functions that will allow users to fill out PDF forms and save them directly
  • Easier URL sharing will allow users to quickly copy a link, send it to Chrome to other devices, and send links through other apps
Edited by Jenna Delport
Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR