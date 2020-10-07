Showmax Introduces 5 New Livestream Channels in Kenya

Showmax has announced the availability of five new live-streaming channels in Kenya. These local offerings include K24, KBC, KTN Home, KTN News and NTV.

“With the addition of these live channels, Showmax offers Kenyans a one-stop streaming destination featuring the best of international and Kenyan shows, movies and kids’ shows, the world’s best sport from SuperSport on our Pro plan and now, live streams of Kenya’s biggest channels,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at Multichoice.

“We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Showmax experience for our subscribers. Whether it’s M-Pesa payments or daily episodes of Maisha Magic favourites like Selina, Kina and Kovu as well as weekly episodes of Sol Family and Hullabaloo Estate, our local-first approach keeps our Kenyan subscribers top of mind.”