Showmax Introduces 5 New Livestream Channels in Kenya

By
Jenna Delport
-
14
Showmax has announced the availability of five new live-streaming channels in Kenya. These local offerings include K24, KBC, KTN Home, KTN News and NTV.
“With the addition of these live channels, Showmax offers Kenyans a one-stop streaming destination featuring the best of international and Kenyan shows, movies and kids’ shows, the world’s best sport from SuperSport on our Pro plan and now, live streams of Kenya’s biggest channels,” says Yolisa Phahle, CEO of Connected Video at Multichoice.
“We’re constantly working on new ways to improve the Showmax experience for our subscribers. Whether it’s M-Pesa payments or daily episodes of Maisha Magic favourites like Selina, Kina and Kovu as well as weekly episodes of Sol Family and Hullabaloo Estate, our local-first approach keeps our Kenyan subscribers top of mind.”
Showmax to Launch Live Sport Offering in South Africa

Showmax launched its new service – Showmax Pro – in South Africa on Wednesday 19 August, after initially rolling out in Nigeria, Kenya and 40 additional countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

Showmax Pro will bundle the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news, and most excitingly, live sport streaming from SuperSport. It will feature all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events.

Here’s a closer look at Showmax offerings:

Showmax Showmax Pro
Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile
Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries
IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more
Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel
News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika
Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games
Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1
Smartphone and tablet apps
Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓*
Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD
14-day trial
*Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)

The pricing of Showmax services is as follows:


  • Showmax Mobile $3.99
  • Showmax $7.99
  • Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99
  • Showmax Pro $17.99
Edited by Jenna Delport
Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR