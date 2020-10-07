Apple Announces 5G iPhone Launch Date

Apple has revealed that its newest iPhones will debut at a product launch event on 13 October.

The company is expected to showcase “four redesigned iPhones with 5G wireless capability, upgraded cameras, faster processors and a wider range of screen sizes”, according to Bloomberg

The lastest devices were notably absent from the tech company’s annual product launch in September – leaving many wondering if we were to see a new iPhone at all this year.

But now it seems that the October launch could allow Apple to avoid a gap between the event and handsets reaching store shelves – as the iPhone maker will have more stores reopened by that point, according to Jon Prosser , a reliable Apple insider.

Apple Might Ditch the Charger and EarPods When Shipping 5G iPhones

Apple may no longer include a power adapter and EarPods with new iPhones claims analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Starting with 2020’s iPhone range, Kuo believes that Apple will ditch the accessories in an attempt to offset the cost increases that come with upgrading the iPhone range to 5G – noting that the company wants to sell the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 11.

According to 9to5mac, removing these in-box accessories will not only allow Apple to sell the device for less but it could also reduce the size of the iPhone packaging considerably, helping lower Apple’s freight costs and ultimately be better for the environment.

It’s not yet clear if Apple plans to include the lightning cable – however, the exclusion of the power adapter and EarPods is expected to increase the sale of Apple AirPods as well as other accessories. Much to the dismay of iOS fans who have complained about the pricing of Apple add-ons.





Edited by Jenna Delport