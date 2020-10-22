Acer Introduces New Swift, Spin and Aspire Series Notebooks

Acer has launched a suite of powerful notebooks across its Swift, Spin and Aspire series – all featuring the performance of new 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

The company says that these devices have been “designed to push ultra-portable PC design to new territories” and that notebooks come with “intuitive features, striking design aesthetics and the latest technology in a thin and light package”.

Here’s a closer look at the new additions to the Acer Notebook range:

Acer Swift 3X





The Swift 3X sports the new Intel Iris Xe MAX discrete graphics solution paired with 11th Gen Intel Core processors in order to offer creative professionals, such as photographers and YouTubers, unique capabilities and powerful on-the-go performance for work and gaming.

Modern and featherlight, the 1.37 kg Swift 3X breezes through the most task-intensive apps for up to 17.5 hours at a time and, if necessary, can also be fast-charged to provide four hours of use in just 30 minutes.

Colours pop and details come to life on a 14-inch FHD IPS screen that covers 72% of the NTSC color gamut and offers an 84% screen-to-body ratio, while content loads more quickly thanks to the faster connection speeds of Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+).

The Swift 3X also comes with a plentiful array of ports, including USB-C, Thunderbolt 4 and USB3.2 Gen 2, ensuring fast and convenient data transfer.

“The Swift series has always been about pushing the envelope, trying to fit as much power into as portable a package as possible,” says Jerry Kao, Co-COO at Acer Inc. “The new Swift 3X continues that mindset, with discrete graphics in a sleek chassis for those who need style and performance on the go.”

Acer Spin 5

The 2020 Red Dot Design Award-winning Acer Spin 5 is a touchscreen convertible notebook just 1.2 kg light and 14.9 mm thin, aimed at those seeking extreme productivity.

The eye-catching device features a 360-degree hinge design that enables it to transform into a variety of different form factors, such as tablet mode for taking notes or clamshell mode for typing.

The touch screen and touchpad is covered by an optional layer of Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass.

Powered by up to an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor3 with Iris Xe graphics, it has strong performance to fuel creative projects. Its ultra-narrow 7.78 mm (0.31 inch) side bezels allow for an impressive 80% screen-to-body ratio, expanded further with a 3:2 IPS VertiView display that provides 18% more screen real-estate compared to a 16:9 display.

With up to 15 hours of battery life, multiple full-function USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 certification, Killer 1650 Wi-Fi and dual front-facing speakers, the Spin 5 is an ideal companion for professionals who need to take their creativity with them on the go.

Acer Spin 3

The portable and lightweight Spin 3 is a 13.3-inch notebook with a 16:10 aspect ratio that boasts up to a WQXGA (2560×1600) multi-touch IPS display. Like the Spin 5, it also features the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics to give professionals and artists solid performance.

The Spin 3 rotates 360-degrees, giving users the ability to work and play in whatever way comes naturally. It also comes with a built-in Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to make the most of the touch screen when sketching or writing.

Combined with dual SSDs, a pair of USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 and Killer 1650 Wi-Fi, the Spin 3 is an excellent choice for students or professionals working on the go.

Acer Aspire 5

With the latest 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Iris Xe graphics or optional discrete NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GPUs, the Aspire 5 clamshell notebook range allows users to breeze through multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ideal for productivity, the notebook’s full HD IPS3 touchscreen3 display is surrounded by narrow bezels that allow for over an 80% screen-to-body ratio. This emphasis on looks continues on to a sleek, professional-looking chassis that packs in up to 24 GB DDR4 Memory and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe SSD and 2 TB HDD storage.

An ergonomic hinge design lifts the body of the Aspire 5 and tilts the keyboard to an angle for comfortable typing, better sound projection and improved ventilation, while Acer Color Intelligence enhances the visual appearance.

Dual-band Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) improves the average network throughput by up to three times and reduces latency by up to 75% compared to Wi-Fi 5.

Price and Availability

Acer Spin 5 will be available in EMEA in December 2020 starting at $999.99.

Acer Spin 3 laptop will be available in EMEA in December 2020 starting at $849.99.

Acer Swift 3X will be available in EMEA in November starting at $899.99.

Acer Aspire laptop will be available in EMEA in November starting at $499.99.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter