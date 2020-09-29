vivo Unveils New Y20 Smartphone in Kenya

vivo has unveiled its newest mid-range smartphone – the Y20 – in Kenya. The device, which is expected to launch on 8 October, is the latest addition to vivo’s youth-oriented Y-series.

The vivo Y20 is expected to be equipped with a Triple AI camera supporting macro, bokeh, and other advanced selfie features, a fingerprint scanner as well as super-capacity 5000mAh battery supported by power-saving technology which can last up to 16 hours of online HD movie streaming, or 11 hours of resource-intensive gaming.

The overall design of the device is teased to be sleek and polished, sporting a 6.51-inch Halo Display with an elongated aspect ratio of 20:9 and HD+ (1600 x 720) resolution that ensures crystal clear visuals and detailing for immersive viewing and gaming experience. The modern scanner on the side is built to complement the design and allow hassle-free unlocking, taking only 0.22 seconds to unlock.

vivo says that the upcoming Y20 smartphone is “going to be a complete mix of trendy technologies and a stylish look. It is highly anticipated for its dynamic camera features and long-lasting battery life and sleek design”.





The availability and price of the phone are unknown at this point.

vivo Launches X50 Series in South Africa

vivo has released the X50 and X50 Pro — part of the all-new vivo series of flagship smartphones. “The X50 series is a professional photography flagship smartphone for consumers to record and share the best moments of their lives in a simple way,” says Jet Xu, Head of Middle East and Africa Business at vivo. “With stable-shooting capabilities, outstanding lenses and sensors, and an overall advanced camera system, the X50 series flagship devices allow users to capture all of life’s stories with professional quality. These are the first X series devices to be launched globally and we are excited to share the best of our innovative technology and design concepts with consumers.”

The new devices are kitted with cutting-edge stabilization, night mode, zoom, and portrait technologies in an attempt to lure consumers with impressive camera features.

Edited by Jenna Delport

Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter