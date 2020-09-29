Microsoft 365 Suffers Worldwide Outage

Microsoft has confirmed that a number of its cloud services – including Teams, Outlook, and Office 365 – suffered an outage.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” reads an official tweet.

The tech company revealed that the outage could have been caused by a recent update – which it has now reverted.

“We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate impact.”





“We have confirmed via our monitoring that the majority of services have recovered for most customers,” reports Microsoft’s Office’s status page. “However, we continue to see a small subset of customers whose tenants are located in North America region who are still impacted.”

“We’re now investigating mitigation steps for those customers who are still affected.”

Microsoft to Discontinue Internet Explorer 11 Support

Microsoft has revealed that it will cease support for Internet Explorer 11 across 365 apps by this time next year.

In an official post, the tech company shares that by 30 November 2020 the Microsoft Teams web app will no longer support IE 11 and by 17 August 2021 the remaining Microsoft 365 apps and services will no longer support IE 11.

It has also noted that after this date, users could be faced with a much worse experience or be unable to connect to the apps entirely.

“For degraded experiences, new Microsoft 365 features will not be available or certain features may cease to work when accessing the app or service via IE 11.”

The company goes on to say that while this change will be difficult for some customers, it is committed to helping make the transition as smooth as possible as it believes that using the new Microsoft Edge browser will allow customers to make the most of their apps.

Edited by Jenna Delport

Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter