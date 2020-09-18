Two Alleged Digtial Fraudsters Arrested in Kenya

Two men have been arrested in Kenya after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) suspected the duo of fraud.

According to The Star, the suspects, Kevin Sagini Oroko (23) and Dominic Otiso Nyabuto (27) were “apprehended from their hideout at Miwani Estate within Machakos town”.

In their possession, authorities reportedly found more than 600 Safaricom and Airtel Sim Cards, 96 National ID cards, a number of mobile phones, KCB Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Cards, 16 Bank Agent Transaction Registers, two gambling machines, and a laptop – these items have since been confiscated.

Gadgets Africa says that the DCI has been on actively breaking down schemes concocted by digital criminals over the last year – this includes plots where fraudsters send scam messages with ‘links that help access devices when clicked’.





“Apparently, these links have been used by attackers to access various kinds of information including banking credentials, email addresses and passwords, photos and contacts. Subsequently, these can be used for cyberbullying, theft or even extortion.”

The duo is expected to appear in court in the coming weeks.

Kenyan Telcos could Compensate Users for Network Outages

Safaricom, Telkom and Airtel Kenya have decided to compensate customers who experience interrupted services due to network outages, reports Gadgets Africa

This comes shortly after the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) issued new draft regulations “to compel telcos to either pay or offer credit equivalent of the time users are without voice, data and SMS services”.

These guidelines are said to be part of the Kenyan governments “effort to shield the millions of subscribers across the country from poor services related to network outages which include lack of internet connections”. This is something that is expected to push telcos to step-up the quality of their services.

