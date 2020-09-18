Nvidia Unveils New Broadcast App

Nvidia has officially introduced its new Broadcast app which allows users to “turn any room into a home studio”.

The company believes that audio quality, camera and room setup are key to viewers’ video enjoyment. Yet, not everyone has the luxury of a dedicated home studio or can afford expensive cameras, microphones and greenscreens to improve their production quality.

“With the launch of GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, we’re helping live streamers up their game even further with the new NVIDIA Broadcast app, which is available for download now.”

This app “upgrades any room into a home broadcast studio by transforming standard webcams and microphones into smart devices through the power of AI”.





The Broadcast app offers three AI-powered features:

Noise Removal: remove background noise from users microphone feed – be it a dog barking or the doorbell ringing. The AI network can even be used on incoming audio feeds to mute that one keyboard-mashing friend who won’t turn on push-to-talk.

Virtual Background: remove the background of users webcam feed and replace it with game footage, a replacement image, or even a subtle blur.

Auto Frame: zooms in on users and uses AI to track head movements, keeping them at the centre of the action even as they shift from side to side.

The company says that these features can be “used beyond game broadcasting as well — from video conferencing at home with Zoom to gaming with friends on Discord”. This is because the service acts as a “universal plugin that works with most popular live streaming, voice chat and video conferencing apps”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter