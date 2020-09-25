Telkom Makes New Changes to Board

Telkom has made new changes to its board committees. In a recent statement, the telco says “shareholders are advised that Telkom will reconstitute various of its Board Committees with effect from 28 September 2020.”

Here is a closer look the changes that Telkom will make to its board committees:

Botha will resign from the nominations committee and the remuneration committees

Dolly Mokgatle will be appointed as a member of the nominations committee

Sibusiso Sibisi will be appointed as a member of the risk committee

Rex Tomlinson will be appointed as the chairman of the remuneration committee and a member of the nominations committee. He will retire from the audit committee

Louis Von Zeuner will be appointed as a member of the remuneration committee and will retire from the social and ethics committee

Singh will be appointed to the audit and risk committees

“Following the above, the nominations committee, remuneration committee, risk committee, audit committee, investment and transactions committee, and social and ethics committee remain duly constituted,” says the Telco.

This comes shortly after the company announced the appointment of Alphonzo Samuels as a non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2021, as well as Hemmanth (Herman) Singh as an independent non-executive director with effect from 25 September 2020.





Samuels holds a Bachelor of Technology degree from UNISA and is said to be a seasoned executive with more than 35 years’ experience in the telecommunications industry. He also completed an Executive Development Program and a Program for Enterprise Leadership.

He is well-positioned to help companies and boards understand information communication technology, digital transformation and its immense opportunities to improve the sustainability of businesses.

Samuels was at the helm of Telkom’s Technology and Openserve leadership team for

6 years, until he retired on 31 March 2020.

Singh holds an MBA, BSc. Mechanical Engineering and a Graduate Diploma, Industrial Engineering from the University of Witwatersrand. He is an innovative business thinker and a high impact player with a mix of business technology, leadership and entrepreneurial skills.

He has led and guided many disruptive businesses in the ongoing convergence of technology and business for over 20 years.

Telkom says that it looks forward to their contributions to the company. It also “extends its gratitude to Botha and Kweyama for their contributions over the last few years and wishes them well in their future endeavours”.

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter