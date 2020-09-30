Red Hat and Samsung Partner to Drive 5G Adoption

Red Hat and Samsung have partnered to deliver 5G network solutions, built on Red Hat OpenShift, across 5G core, edge computing, IoT and machine learning.

According to the companies, it is important for telecommunications service providers to adopt a consistent horizontal cloud-native platform hardened for their environments.

A recent Red Hat-sponsored report from ACG Research, open horizontal platforms can lower total cost ownership (TCO) up to 30% when compared to siloed vertically integrated deployments of virtualized radio access networks (vRANs). By taking this horizontal approach, customers have access to more choice and better service.

This collaboration will utilize Red Hat’s hybrid cloud portfolio including Red Hat OpenShift, Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Red Hat Enterprise Linux, Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and Red Hat OpenShift Container Storage.





In addition, this collaboration will also utilize Samsung’s 5G vRAN, vCore, MEC and management and analytics to help service providers extend 5G-based use cases, such as edge computing that can positively impact the customer experience.

“As service providers build 5G networks, they are forming the foundation for the next wave of cross-industry innovation. From helping businesses in their edge computing solutions to ensuring enterprises can successfully deploy their artificial intelligence and machine learning applications, we expect these services to be built on proven, cloud-native infrastructure,” says Chris Wright, Senior VP and CTO at Red Hat.

“We’re very excited to work with Samsung to bring this Kubernetes-driven solution to help service providers and their customers focus on complex and competitive use cases across the enterprise to every industry.”