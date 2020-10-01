Google Launches the Pixel 5 Smartphone

“Ask any Pixel owner and they’ll tell you: Pixels take great photos,” says the tech company.
“Pixel 5 [is] no exception. [This phone] brings Pixel’s industry-leading photography features to the next level.”
Here’s a closer look at the Pixel 5’s key specifications:
|Operating System
|Android 11
|Main Display
|6.0-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
|RAM
|8GB
|Storage
|128GB
|Rear camera
|12MP + 16MP
|Front camera
|8MP
|Network
|5G
|Connectivity
|802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
|Battery
|4,080mAh
Google Unveils 3 New Pixel Devices 5, 4A and 4A 5G
Google has introduced three new devices to the Pixel range – the 5, 4A and 4A 5G. This launch marks the first 5G-enabled Pixels.
Google says that the Pixel 4A 5G will start at $499. And both devices will be 5G2 compatible to make streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother than ever.
Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.
