Google Launches the Pixel 5 Smartphone

By
Jenna Delport
-
47
Google has officially launched its latest flagship device – the Pixel 5. The 6.2-inch smartphone is said to be Google’s most capable handset ‘in terms of connectivity and features’ as it is one of the first 5G devices within the Pixel range.
The Pixel 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB worth of internal storage.
Google is especially proud of the Pixel 5’s photography capabilities – It has a dual-rear-camera set up as well as a punch-hole notch front-facing camera.

“Ask any Pixel owner and they’ll tell you: Pixels take great photos,” says the tech company.

“Pixel 5 [is] no exception. [This phone] brings Pixel’s industry-leading photography features to the next level.”

Here’s a closer look at the Pixel 5’s key specifications:

Operating System Android 11
Main Display 6.0-inch 1,080 x 2,340 OLED
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Rear camera 12MP + 16MP
Front camera 8MP
Network 5G
Connectivity 802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C
Battery 4,080mAh
The Google Pixel 5 is priced at $699 and will come in two colours; Just Black and Sorta Sage.

Google Unveils 3 New Pixel Devices 5, 4A and 4A 5G

Google has introduced three new devices to the Pixel range – the 5, 4A and 4A 5G. This launch marks the first 5G-enabled Pixels.


Google Pixel 4A
The “everything you love about Google” phone starts at $349 and comes standard with a 5.8-inch OLED display. With a redesigned hole-punch designed Camera, the Pixel 4A brings HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait ModeTop ShotNight Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization.
Pixel 4A also has Live Caption, which provides automatic real-time captioning (English only) for video and audio content – this feature is also rolling out for Pixel 2, 3, 3a and 4 phones.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform, 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and an even bigger battery.
Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5

Google says that the Pixel 4A 5G will start at $499. And both devices will be 5G2 compatible to make streaming videos, downloading content and playing games on Stadia or other platforms faster and smoother than ever.

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 will be available in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan and Australia.

Edited by Jenna Delport
