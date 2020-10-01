Google Launches the Pixel 5 Smartphone

The Pixel 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB worth of internal storage.

Google is especially proud of the Pixel 5’s photography capabilities – It has a dual-rear-camera set up as well as a punch-hole notch front-facing camera.

“Ask any Pixel owner and they’ll tell you: Pixels take great photos,” says the tech company.

“Pixel 5 [is] no exception. [This phone] brings Pixel’s industry-leading photography features to the next level.”

Here’s a closer look at the Pixel 5’s key specifications: