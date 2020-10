Google Launches the Pixel 5 Smartphone

Google has officially launched its latest flagship device – the Pixel 5. The 6.2-inch smartphone is said to be Google’s most capable handset ‘in terms of connectivity and features’ as it is one of the first 5G devices within the Pixel range.

The Pixel 5 is powered by the Snapdragon 765G and sports 8GB of RAM and 128GB worth of internal storage.

Google is especially proud of the Pixel 5’s photography capabilities – It has a dual-rear-camera set up as well as a punch-hole notch front-facing camera.

“Ask any Pixel owner and they’ll tell you: Pixels take great photos,” says the tech company.

“Pixel 5 [is] no exception. [This phone] brings Pixel’s industry-leading photography features to the next level.”

Here’s a closer look at the Pixel 5’s key specifications: