4 Reasons to Love the Huawei Watch Fit

Huawei recently unveiled its newest wearable – the WATCH FIT. It is the first Huawei sports smartwatch to feature a rounded rectangular watch face design combining a dazzling 1.64-inch AMOLED display, which lends itself to displaying more content and better interactive experience.

This watch is expected to bring a more ‘cohesive connected experience’ to consumers in their everyday lives. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer BG, says that “great user experiences are always founded on innovation, but our journey of innovation always begins and ends with consumers”. The device is officially launching on 1 October.

Here are four exciting features to look forward to from the Huawei WATCH FIT:

1. Lightweight design – This device has a unique, perfectly proportioned square form and a dazzling 1.64-inch screen. Weighing just 34g, it’s also light and sleek. As far as the design is concerned, the Huawei Watch Face Store brings 130+ different styles of watch faces and even allows users to use photos from their photo gallery. The HUAWEI WATCH FIT strap selection also has a new soft colour scheme and a breathable strap.





2. Ten-day battery life – The HUAWEI WATCH FIT optimises battery life technology by allocating more power when users need it most, like during a hectic workout, and less power when inactive.

3. Animated personal trainer – With this device, users get their very own built-in personal trainer, with a set of individually animated classes demonstrating 44 standard workout sequences.

4. Comprehensive health protection – The HUAWEI WATCH FIT watch features scientific health-tracking features that monitor heart rate, sleep, and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2).

