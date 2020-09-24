HPE Finalises Acquisition of Silver Peak

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has completed the acquisition of Silver Peak, an SD-WAN company, in a transaction valued at $925 million. Silver Peak will become a part of Aruba, an HPE company.

The acquisition is intended to strengthen Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform), helping to advance enterprise cloud transformation with a comprehensive edge-to-cloud networking solution covering all aspects of wired, wireless local area networking (LAN) and wide-area networking (WAN).

“WAN transformation is a key component of HPE’s Intelligent Edge and edge-to-cloud vision and growth strategy,” says Antonio Neri, president and CEO of HPE. “Armed with a comprehensive SD-WAN portfolio with the addition of Silver Peak, we will accelerate the delivery of a true distributed cloud model and cloud experience for all apps and data wherever they live.”

As part of the acquisition, Silver Peak founder and CEO David Hughes will join HPE as the senior VP of the WAN business within Aruba.





“I look forward to leading the new WAN business unit within Aruba and accelerating our customers’ edge-to-cloud transformation initiatives,” says Hughes.

“Digital transformation, cloud-first IT architectures, and the need to support a mobile work-from-anywhere workforce are driving enterprises to rethink the network edge. The combination of Silver Peak and Aruba will uniquely enable customers to realize the full transformational promise of these IT megatrends.”

