UK Bans Huawei 5G Technology

The UK government has decided to ban local mobile network providers from buying or using new Huawei 5G equipment. According to the BBC, Digital Secretary Oliver Dowden this ban would delay the UK’s 5G rollout by a year.

“This has not been an easy decision, but it is the right one for the UK telecoms networks, for our national security and our economy, both now and indeed in the long run,” he added.

This decision comes after the UK’s national intelligence agency (GCHQ) flagged new security fears over the Chinese technology company. A report from the GCHQ is said to rule that new US sanctions on Huawei have had a ‘serve’ impact and will force the company to use untrusted technology that could make the risk impossible to control.

UK to Phase Out 5G Technology from Huawei

Initial reports suggested that British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was planning to phase out the use of 5G network technology supplied by Huawei in as little as six months – however, it has now been confirmed that this process only needs to be completed by 2027.





According to Bloomberg, UK officials have already set about drafting proposals to stop installing new Huawei equipment in the 5G network and to speed up the removal of technology that is already in place.

In response to the news, a spokesperson from the tech company says that “Huawei is the most scrutinized vendor in the world and we firmly believe our unrivalled transparency in the U.K. means we can continue to be trusted to play a part in Britain’s gigabit upgrade. It’s important to focus on facts and not to speculate at this time.”

