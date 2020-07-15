Showmax Pro Rolls Out to 40 New Countries Across Africa

Showmax has launched its new service – Showmax Pro – across 40 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa, after initially rolling out in Nigeria and Kenya.

Showmax Pro will bundle the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport. It features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events.

Here’s a closer look at Showmax Pro’s offerings:

Showmax Showmax Pro Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more – – ✓ ✓ Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel – – ✓ ✓ News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika – – ✓ ✓ Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games – – ✓ ✓ Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1 Smartphone and tablet apps ✓ ✓ ✓ ✓ Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓ – ✓* – Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD 14-day trial ✓ ✓ – – *Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)



The list of countries is as follows:





Benin Democratic Republic of the Congo Guinea-Bissau Rwanda Botswana Cote d’Ivoire Liberia São Tomé and Príncipe Burkina Faso Djibouti Madagascar Senegal Burundi Equatorial Guinea Malawi Seychelles Cameroon Eritrea Mali Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Cape Verde Eswatini Mauritius Tanzania Central African Republic Ethiopia Mozambique Togo Chad Gabon Namibia Uganda Comoros Gambia Niger Zambia Republic of Congo Guinea Réunion Zimbabwe



The pricing of Showmax services in these countries is as follows:

Showmax Mobile $3.99

Showmax $7.99

Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99

Showmax Pro $17.99

Edited by Jenna Delport Follow Jenna Delport on Twitter