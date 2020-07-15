Showmax Pro Rolls Out to 40 New Countries Across Africa

Jenna Delport
25

Showmax has launched its new service – Showmax Pro – across 40 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa, after initially rolling out in Nigeria and Kenya.

Showmax Pro will bundle the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport. It features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events.

Here’s a closer look at Showmax Pro’s offerings:

Showmax Showmax Pro
Showmax Showmax Mobile Showmax Pro Showmax Pro Mobile
Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries
IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more
Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel
News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika
Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games
Number of concurrent streams 2 1 2 1
Smartphone and tablet apps
Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps ✓*
Maximum video resolution HD SD HD SD
14-day trial
*Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)


The list of countries is as follows:


Benin Democratic Republic of the Congo Guinea-Bissau Rwanda
Botswana Cote d’Ivoire Liberia São Tomé and Príncipe
Burkina Faso Djibouti Madagascar Senegal
Burundi Equatorial Guinea Malawi Seychelles
Cameroon Eritrea Mali Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
Cape Verde Eswatini Mauritius Tanzania
Central African Republic Ethiopia Mozambique Togo
Chad Gabon Namibia Uganda
Comoros Gambia Niger Zambia
Republic of Congo Guinea Réunion Zimbabwe


The pricing of Showmax services in these countries is as follows:

  • Showmax Mobile $3.99
  • Showmax $7.99
  • Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99
  • Showmax Pro $17.99
