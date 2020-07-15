Showmax Pro Rolls Out to 40 New Countries Across Africa

Showmax has launched its new service – Showmax Pro – across 40 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa, after initially rolling out in Nigeria and Kenya.
Showmax Pro will bundle the existing Showmax entertainment service with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport. It features all Premier League, Serie A, La Liga and PSL games, as well as a wide range of other live sport events.
Here’s a closer look at Showmax Pro’s offerings:
|Showmax
|Showmax Pro
|Showmax
|Showmax Mobile
|Showmax Pro
|Showmax Pro Mobile
|Series, movies, kids’ shows, documentaries
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|IAAF Athletics, pro boxing, major international marathons, & more
|–
|–
|✓
|✓
|Music channels Trace Urban, Trace Gospel
|–
|–
|✓
|✓
|News channels Africa News, Euronews, Newzroom Afrika
|–
|–
|✓
|✓
|Football: all Premier League, Serie A, PSL and La Liga games
|–
|–
|✓
|✓
|Number of concurrent streams
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Smartphone and tablet apps
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Smart TV, laptop, Android TV, Apple TV apps
|✓
|–
|✓*
|–
|Maximum video resolution
|HD
|SD
|HD
|SD
|14-day trial
|✓
|✓
|–
|–
|*Supported smart TVs: Samsung Tizen (2017-2020), LG WebOS (2014-2020)
The list of countries is as follows:
|Benin
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|Guinea-Bissau
|Rwanda
|Botswana
|Cote d’Ivoire
|Liberia
|São Tomé and Príncipe
|Burkina Faso
|Djibouti
|Madagascar
|Senegal
|Burundi
|Equatorial Guinea
|Malawi
|Seychelles
|Cameroon
|Eritrea
|Mali
|Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha
|Cape Verde
|Eswatini
|Mauritius
|Tanzania
|Central African Republic
|Ethiopia
|Mozambique
|Togo
|Chad
|Gabon
|Namibia
|Uganda
|Comoros
|Gambia
|Niger
|Zambia
|Republic of Congo
|Guinea
|Réunion
|Zimbabwe
The pricing of Showmax services in these countries is as follows:
- Showmax Mobile $3.99
- Showmax $7.99
- Showmax Pro Mobile $8.99
- Showmax Pro $17.99
