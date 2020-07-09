Samsung May Not Include Chargers When Shipping New Smartphones

Samsung might not include chargers alongside new smartphones as soon as next year, according to reports from ETNews.

ETNews writes that a number of industry officials believe that “Samsung Electronics is already discussing how to remove the charger from smartphone components with related companies.”

Rumours behind the claim say that Samsung’s chargers – a standard component that’s included when purchasing a new smartphone – have become so widespread and the company is now looking at ways to reduce the cost of their devices.

Not including a charger in the box might seem like a drastic move, but Samsung is reportedly not the only tech giant considering this. Last week, reports suggested that Apple would also be ditching the charger as well as its Earpods.

Apple Might Ditch the Charger and EarPods When Shipping 5G iPhones

Apple may no longer include a power adapter and EarPods with new iPhones claims analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Starting with 2020’s iPhone range, Kuo believes that Apple will ditch the accessories in an attempt to offset the cost increases that come with upgrading the iPhone range to 5G – noting that the company wants to sell the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 11.

According to 9to5mac, removing these in-box accessories will not only allow Apple to sell the device for less but it could also reduce the size of the iPhone packaging considerably, helping lower Apple’s freight costs and ultimately be better for the environment.

