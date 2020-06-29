Apple Might Ditch the Charger and EarPods When Shipping 5G iPhones

Apple may no longer include a power adapter and EarPods with new iPhones claims analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Starting with 2020’s iPhone range, Kuo believes that Apple will ditch the accessories in an attempt to offset the cost increases that come with upgrading the iPhone range to 5G – noting that the company wants to sell the iPhone 12 at a similar price to the iPhone 11.

According to 9to5mac, removing these in-box accessories will not only allow Apple to sell the device for less but it could also reduce the size of the iPhone packaging considerably, helping lower Apple’s freight costs and ultimately be better for the environment.





It’s not yet clear if Apple plans to include the lightning cable – however, the exclusion of the power adapter and EarPods is expected to increase the sale of Apple AirPods as well as other accessories. Much to the dismay of iOS fans who have complained about the pricing of Apple add-ons.

“People that don’t have them can just buy them, no big deal” …. That’s an extra $63 and change at the Apple Store. 10% of an iPhone 11’s price right there. pic.twitter.com/xIv5Y0CrLC — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) June 28, 2020

When to expect the iPhone 12

Last week, ITNA’s Luis Monzon reported that Apple’s supply chain has made impressive strides in ramping up production capabilities, putting the iPhone 12 back on track for a September launch.

Edited by Jenna Delport