LG’s First 5G Smartphone Launches in South Africa

LG has officially unveiled its first 5G smartphone – the LG Velevt – to the South African market during a live virtual launch event.

The LG Velvet comes standard with a 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, making it the first mobile device from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G connectivity.

“Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the LG Velvet is equipped to deliver exceptional performance to meet even the most demanding 5G use cases, while also enabling intelligent multi-camera capture, high-speed gaming and all-day battery life,” says Alex Katouzian, SVP of the Mobile Business Unit at Qualcomm.

“We’re excited to continue working with LG to help deliver 5G to more consumers with this truly global device.”





The LG Velvet offers a triple rear camera array fitted with a 48MP standard lens, 8MP wide lens as well as a 5MP depth lens. The front sports a 16MP standard lens selfie camera.

The LG Velvet offers a fully immersive mobile viewing and gaming experience thanks to a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. To limit accidental touches on the bright, slightly curved display, LG developed the Grip Suppression algorithm that identifies deliberate versus unintentional screen touches.

To match the sumptuous visuals, the device delivers realistic and detailed audio through its stereo speakers enhanced by LG 3D Sound Engine.

To meet the diverse tastes of consumers, the LG Velvet comes in a range of colours – Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White and Aurora Gray – with more colours such as Aurora Silver and New Black.

“We think today’s smartphone customers want and deserve more than cookie-cutter designs and tried-and-true features,” says Johan Chung, executive VP of overseas sales and marketing at LG.

“In the LG Velvet, we’ve created a differentiated smartphone with a design that can’t be confused for anything else and features with unique propositions that provide considerable value. We’re confident in the message the LG Velvet communicates and believe that there are customers out there who agree it’s time for a change in the way smartphones are developed and marketed.”

Key Specifications:

Chipset: 1 Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Rear camera: Rear: 48MP 2 Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚) / 8MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚) / 5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

Front camera : 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Edited by Jenna Delport