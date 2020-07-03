Huawei Unveils the Watch GT 2e Smartwatch

Huawei has unveiled its latest addition to the Watch GT 2 family – the Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch. Designed to inspire an active lifestyle, the new smartwatch boasts supreme battery life and is powered by Huawei’s first self-developed wearable chipset, the Kirin A1.

The chip provides for low-power computing and long-lasting battery life for workout tracking, heart rate detection, sleep monitoring and other features.

Another highlight of the Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch is Smart Power Saving 2.0, which strikes a perfect balance of performance and power consumption, effectively allowing for a sustained battery life. This feature can intelligently detect user scenarios so as to allocate battery power reasonably, whether it is worn during workouts or in idle status.

The GT 2e smartwatch supports smart tracking for more than 100 sports, including 15 professional sport modes, eight of which are outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking, cross-country running, cycling, open water swimming and triathlon), while the other seven are indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming in a pool, free training, elliptical machine and rowing machine).





This smartwatch refutes the notion of a traditional design, and instead boasts nearly 200 watch faces for users to choose from in the Huawei Health App.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch also features:

TruSeen 3.5 for heart rate accuracy

TruSleep 2.0 scientific sleep monitoring

TruRelax pressure monitoring

Individual single blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring

The Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch is available in Mint Green and Graphite Black for around R3,499 at Totalsports, Sportsmans Warehouse, Incredible Connection, Takealot, Makro, Cape Union Mart and Game.

