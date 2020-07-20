Airtel Africa Expands Network with WorldRemit

Airtel Africa and WorldRemit have partnered to expand operations to Rwanda – which means Airtel Money is now available in DRC, Uganda, Zambia, Tanzania, Malawi and Niger.

Airtel Money enables mobile money users to send local and international money transfers, make utility payments, pay merchants, save money in their mobile wallets, purchase airtime and access a range of mobile financial products.

WorldRemit will enable customers from across the globe to receive money into Airtel Money wallets. Users can use the free mobile app; choose Mobile Money and Airtel as the operator, then follow the prompts.





“The connection to more Mobile Money accounts through Airtel Africa allows us to expand our payout network and options available to customers across the continent. It is really exciting and important to us that we continue to increase financial inclusion for our customers in Africa whilst delivering a fast, affordable and secure service,” says Andrew Stewart, MD for MEA at WorldRemit.

Raghunath Mandava, CEO of Airtel Africa, says, “We are committed to enhancing financial inclusion in the countries we operate through building a huge infrastructure of cashing in and cashing out locations in the markets and increasing our distribution. This means that our customers can now receive fast digital payments via WorldRemit from around the world directly to their mobile phones, as well as access their funds at our exclusive kiosks and branches at their convenience.”

Edited by Jenna Delport