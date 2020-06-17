The 7 Most Important Games Announced for the PS5 So Far

Just months away from the release of the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 console, with the reveal of the console’s design, gamers were also allowed a first-look into many of the titles coming to the PS5 in the coming months.

Sony announced many titles during their Future of Gaming event and promised even more that were not revealed.

The following is a list of seven the most important reveals in terms of anticipation and impact:

7. Hitman 3





Cult-beloved series Hitman is getting a third major instalment, this time on the PlayStation 5.

The series’ first game, Hitman: Codename 47, was released in the year 2000, and now 20 years later, a cryptic narration-driven trailer sees the trials and tribulations of Agent 47 continue in January 2021 for the console.

6. GhostWire: Tokyo

The weirdest title on the list. A wild-card published by industry giant Bethesda takes the player through a cyber-haunted Tokyo, Japan where the character must defeat crazed spirits with a mixture of technology and spirit-wielding karate.

Only time will tell where this game ranks up, but its art design and what can be gleaned from the gameplay point to an interesting title, to say the least.

5. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The latest Ratchet & Clank video game developed by Sony first-party studio Insomniac. A for-all-ages romp that sees PlayStation mascots Ratchet & Clank separated as the universe warns to close in on itself.

A new character is also introduced in the trailer, and by the looks of it, players will probably be taking her on some adventures as well.

The duo had their own feature film in 2016 that grossed over $14 million across the globe.

4. Demon’s Souls – Remake

While speculations rumoured at a remaster of FromSoftware’s Bloodborne (2015), it turned out that another FromSoftware game was to be remastered first.

Demon’s Souls is considered a real cornerstone in the world of games as the antithesis of the industry-changing Dark Souls. Now, the 2009 opus by Hidetaka Miyazaki is set for a modern reboot on the PlayStation 5, complete with updated graphics. Fans of the Souls series are buzzing, to say the least.

3. Resident Evil 8

Capcom has been very busy with its Resident Evil IP. After remaking two previous Resident Evil games in just as many years, and now announcing the continuation of the main storyline of the series with Resident Evil Village (stylised as the Roman numeral VIII – 8), time will tell if the developer can continue its streak of knocking its survival-horror draw out of the park.

See the return of series mainstay Chris Redfield in the above trailer, this time being teased as a villain. No doubt Resident Evil 8 will be a big deal in the year to come.

2. Horizon Forbidden West

A sequel to 2017 Horizon Zero Dawn, and a majorly anticipated title for fans of Aloy’s journey through a post-apocalyptic world where enormous robotic dinosaurs are in desperate need of hunting.

Horizon Forbidden West continues the first game’s story in a PlayStation 5 exclusive from developer Guerrilla.

1. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

The most anticipated game on the list, an explosive stand-alone issue of Marvel’s Spider-Man, remastered for the PS5.

Take on the role of Miles Morales’ webcrawler in Insomniac’s second major PS5 title announcement. Check out the beautifully detailed trailer showing off a lot of new particle effects and perhaps a new motif for the game with its flowing neon lighting.

