Fiorano & Harel Mallac Technologies Partner to Digitally Transform African Banking and Financial Services Sector

Fiorano Software, a leading provider of Enterprise Integration Middleware, API Management and Banking Solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Harel Mallac Technologies (HMT), Mauritius to provide Digital Transformation solutions to Banking and Financial Services customers from Mauritius, the Indian Ocean and African continent, with a focus on Rwanda, Burundi and Madagascar.

Parmesh Pallanee, Business Development, HMT says, “We strongly value this partnership and with the added capabilities that Fiorano solutions brings to our range of solutions and services, we believe that we can bring concrete value and efficiency to business processes and operations of operators in the financial services segment”.

HMT has a strong technical expertise with a comprehensive range of solutions addressing the needs of small to large organisations. Fiorano’s Banking solutions such as Core Banking Integration, PSD2 Accelerator, Open Banking, Composable Banking and ISO 20022 Accelerator, will give HMT a technological edge to lead the market and strengthen its position as a solution integrator in the financial services segment.

“Fiorano has driven innovation at several African Banks and Financial Institutions to meet regulations and build capabilities for better customer engagement. HMT’s strategic position, reach and technical capabilities will help us serve our African customer better”, said Tarak (S.S.Tarakaram), Director – Business Development, EMEA, Fiorano.





Staff writer