Microsoft’s Next Major Windows 10 Update Includes its New Edge Browser

Microsoft is planning to build its new Chromium-based Edge browser into Windows 10 later this year. The new browser has been available since January but has yet to be built into Windows 10 itself.

This will change in an update later this year – update 20H2.

Microsoft began testing the 20H2 update with Windows insiders today, and the company plans to use the 20H2 naming for testers and commercial customers and a more friendly name for consumers.

While the next major update will include Edge by default, it’s not clear what else Microsoft is planning. Much like last year’s second big Windows 10 update, this upcoming update “will have a faster installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update,” according to Microsoft.





The faster-installing update could be an indicator for a distinct lack of new features. The second large update for Windows 10 of 2019 arrived in November for all users as more of a traditional service pack writes The Verge.

Microsoft’s testing for the Windows 10 20H2 release has only just begun. Expected is the eventual inclusion of improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) with GUI app support and GPU hardware acceleration.

Microsoft and other tech heavyweights ban facial recognition tech from police use

Microsoft says that it won’t sell its facial recognition tech, joining Amazon and IBM in a move in solidarity with both consumer advocates and civil liberties groups during the ongoing protests against police brutality in the United States.

“For the past two years we have been focused on developing and implementing strong principles that govern our use of facial recognition, and we’ve been calling for strong government regulation,” a Microsoft spokesperson told CNET.

