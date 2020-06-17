LG Velvet Smartphone to Launch Across Africa

On the heels of its South Korea launch, the new LG Velvet smartphone will begin rolling out across the African continent.

The LG Velvet comes standard with a 6.8-inch P-OLED Cinematic FullVision display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, making it the first mobile device from the company to integrate an application processor and 5G connectivity. It is also compatible with the LG Dual Screen.

“Powered by the Snapdragon 765G, the LG Velvet is equipped to deliver exceptional performance to meet even the most demanding 5G use cases, while also enabling intelligent multi-camera capture, high-speed gaming and all-day battery life,” says Alex Katouzian, SVP of the Mobile Business Unit at Qualcomm.

“We’re excited to continue working with LG to help deliver 5G to more consumers with this truly global device.”





The LG Velvet offers a fully immersive mobile viewing and gaming experience thanks to a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. To limit accidental touches on the bright, slightly curved display, LG developed the Grip Suppression algorithm that identifies deliberate versus unintentional screen touches.

To match the sumptuous visuals, the device delivers realistic and detailed audio through its stereo speakers enhanced by LG 3D Sound Engine. And with the headphone jack nearly extinct on today’s smartphones, it is reassuring for audiophiles to know that the LG Velvet has their backs.

The LG Velvet offers a triple rear camera array fitted with a 48MP standard lens, 8MP wide lens as well as a 5MP depth lens. The front sports a 16MP standard lens selfie camera.

To meet the diverse tastes of consumers, the LG Velvet comes in a range of colours – Illusion Sunset, Aurora Green, Aurora White and Aurora Gray – with more colours such as Aurora Silver and New Black.

Illusion Sunset is particularly unique in that it is the first phone from LG to utilize a customized optical pattern repeated in intervals of less than one micron, or one-hundredth the width of a human hair. This pattern is covered in a special film created with nano-stacked lamination technology to reflect and refract light for a shimmering effect.

“We think today’s smartphone customers want and deserve more than cookie-cutter designs and tried-and-true features,” says Johan Chung, executive VP of overseas sales and marketing at LG.

“In the LG Velvet, we’ve created a differentiated smartphone with a design that can’t be confused for anything else and features with unique propositions that provide considerable value. We’re confident in the message the LG Velvet communicates and believe that there are customers out there who agree it’s time for a change in the way smartphones are developed and marketed.”

Key Specifications:

Chipset: 1 Qualcomm ® Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon™ 765G 5G Mobile Platform Display: 6.8-inch 20.5:9 FHD+ P-OLED Cinematic FullVision (2,460 x 1,080 / 395ppi)

Memory: 6GB RAM / 128GB ROM / microSD (up to 2TB)

Camera: Rear: 48MP 2 Standard (F1.8 / 0.8μm / 79˚) / 8MP Wide (F2.2 / 1.12μm / 120˚) /



5MP Depth (F2.4 / 1. 12μm / 81˚)

Front: 16MP Standard (F1.9 / 1.0μm / 73˚)

Battery: 4,300mAh

Operating System: Android 10

Size: 3 2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm

2 x 74.1 x 7.9mm Weight: 3 180g

180g Network: 5G / LTE / 3G / 2G

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 802.11 a, b, g, n, ac / Bluetooth 5.1 / NFC /

USB Type-C (USB 3.1 Compatible)

Biometrics: In-Display Fingerprint Sensor

Colors: Illusion Sunset / Aurora White / Aurora Gray / Aurora Green / Aurora Silver 4 / New Black 4

/ New Black Others: Stereo Speaker / AI CAM / Google Lens / Google Assistant /

LG 3D Sound Engine / IP68 Water and Dust Resistance / HDR10 /

Qualcomm Quick Charge™ 4+ Technology / MIL-STD 810G Compliance /

LG Pay / FM Radio

Edited by Jenna Delport