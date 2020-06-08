Lonestar Cell MTN Provides Free Facebook Flex Access in Liberia

Lonestar Cell MTN has announced that its customers can now enjoy Facebook for free with the launch of Facebook Flex. Facebook Flex gives Lonestar Cell MTN customers the ability to chat and stay connected with friends and family on Facebook with no interruptions.

“By enabling data-free access to Facebook, we are helping to connect more Liberians to the digital world, driven by our core belief that everyone deserves the benefit of a modern, connected life,” says Yaw Ankoma Agyapong, CMO of Lonestar Cell MTN.

“Social media platforms like Facebook have become vital communication tools for many people, and we want to ensure that our customers can access them more affordably. This is just one of the ways we are bridging the digital gap in Liberia and helping more Liberians connect to social interests and the people they care about everywhere they go.”

Using the Free Mode of Facebook, Lonestar Cell MTN customers can browse, post, update their status or comment on posts for free without using data. All they have to do is connect to Facebook using the android app or visit the facebook.com mobile site through their phone’s browser and select the Free Mode.





To view pictures and videos on Facebook, customers can easily switch from the Free Mode to the Data Mode, which would allow them to view and interact with the photos and videos.

