Lonestar Cell MTN has announced that Access Bank customers can now connect their bank accounts to their MTN Mobile Money (MoMo) accounts – this means that customers can conveniently send money from their MoMo accounts directly to their bank accounts.

To use this service, Access Bank customers need to visit their nearest branch to link their bank account to their Mobile Money account and then simply dial *156*7# on their phones and follow the prompts. Customers will need to have their bank account numbers on hand to complete the setup process.

Access Bank customers who are not yet registered on MoMo can join with a free sign-up process. All they need to do is visit any Lonestar Cell MTN service centre or registered MoMo agent with a valid identification card to have their account created for them.

“Digital financial advancements have never been more vital than at this time. With our new service, in partnership with Access Bank, MoMo customers can conveniently transfer money between their MoMo wallets and bank accounts as and when they need it. We are excited about this because it makes our customers lives easier and better,” says Uche Ofodile, CEO of Lonestar Cell MTN.





“They can access their money anywhere and at any time without having to endure long banking hall queues. We support the government’s aim for a cashless digital economy, and this is our promise to our customers: when it comes to safe, secure and convenient digital payments, with MoMo, we’ve got you.”

