Google Shows that Kenyans Are Starting to Go Back to Work

In April, Kenyans were almost always at home after the COVID-19 crisis hit the country, and the nationwide lockdown was initiated. This is according to a report from Google which noted a significant decrease in the number of people visiting workplaces, parks and recreational areas. Now, a similar report from Google is showing that Kenyans have started to steadily return to work.

Kenyans have been under lockdown for the last few months, with a recent extension of another 30 days added to keep coronavirus infection levels low. Now, thanks to Google’s smartphone tracking software, we can see that a lot more Kenyans are up and about.

These reports show how visits and length of stay at different places change compared to a baseline. According to the report, Kenyans are now going back to work. Here’s what the movement looked like in March.

There was a significant drop in movement across the country. Transit stations recorded a -39% drop and workplaces a -22% drop. The focus was also on the increase of people who were now staying at home.





In June there was a significant increase. The above is a sample of movement on 7 June. Note the large increase for mobility trends for places of work.

Mobility trends for 12 June show further increases in places of residence and in public transport but a large decrease in the movement for places of work. This may be because of the new extension placed on the country’s lockdown. There is an overall increase, however, of people going to work since March.

The same kind of increase is seen where people are visiting more restaurants and shopping centres. According to Google, things seem to be going back to normal in Kenya. However, in the same period, the country has recorded more cases with over 2427 active cases currently.

Google’s community mobility reports

Anyone can view mobility statistics from their home country via Google’s Community Mobility reports.

Google covers 131 countries. In many locations, users can search for more regional data, examining reports for individual states, provinces, and counties.

Gadgets Africa confirms that Google chose PDFs over web pages because they could be more easily downloaded and shared with workers in the field in order to understand vital statistics in the fight against COVID-19.

