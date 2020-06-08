Huawei Y7p Users in Kenya Discover Android 10 Update

Huawei Y7p users in Kenya were shocked to discover that their devices were eligible for Android 10 in the form of an EMUI 10 update.

“Yesterday, I got a notification that I can download Android 10 for the Huawei Y7p. The Huawei Y7p was launched by Huawei Kenya back in April this year and it was their first phone in the market without Google Services. I was not expecting this update at all and it was a nice surprise,” writes Kiruti Itimu for Techweez.

Before purchasing this device, Huawei wanted users to note that it’s one of the first devices to come with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), Huawei’s new ecosystem. And while HMS looks and feels similar to Android – it works differently and you may have to take a few extra steps when setting up your new smartphone.

Luckily, Huawei has tried to make this process as simple as possible by introducing its Phone Clone feature. This will allow you to copy most of your apps from your old device to your new Huawei Y7p.





The Huawei Y7p comes with the EMUI 9 operating system which is based on Android 9. It sports an impressive 48MP AI triple Camera, 6.39” Huawei Punch Display with super night mode shot and 4,000 mAh Big Battery.

The device is powered by Kirin 710F, a 12nm SoC with an integrated octa-core processor and comes with 4GB RAM+64GB storage and a triple-card tray; one of these slots is fit for storage expansion via a MicroSD card of up to 512GB.

