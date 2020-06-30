Google to Discontinue Outdated G Suite Apps

Google has decided to discontinue several old versions of specific G Suite apps in August 2020 – and encourages users to update their apps as soon as possible.

In an official blog post, Google says that it began making changes to its API and service infrastructure in 2018 in order to improve performance and security.

“As a result of these changes, some older versions of G Suite desktop and mobile apps may stop working on August 12, 2020. In particular, versions released prior to December 2018 may be impacted.”





Google notes the apps that need to be updated so that users’ workflows are not disrupted include:

Classroom iOS app

Docs Android and iOS apps

Drive Android and iOS apps

Drive File Stream desktop app

Gmail iOS app

Sheets Android and iOS apps

Slides Android and iOS apps

Google Will Begin to Automatically Delete User Location History

Updating its G Suite apps is far from the only improvement Google has been working on in the lat few months. Just last week, the company announced that, by default, it would begin automatically deleting users location history (and web activity) after 18 months.

“We continue to challenge ourselves to do more with less, and today we’re changing our data retention practices to make auto-delete the default for our core activity settings,” Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says in a release.

