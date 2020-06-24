FNB Named South Africa’s Best Digital Bank

First National Bank (FNB) has been voted as the best digital bank in the 2020 SITEisfaction survey. The bank is said to have “dominated overall customer satisfaction metrics on both the Best Mobile Banking and Best Internet Banking categories”.

Conducted for 9 consecutive years, the survey benchmarks Internet banking, app and customer experience against that of competitors as well as against previous years’ performance.

“Our consistent approach to digital banking has provided customers with an innovative, contextual and agile banking experience. Our banking processes have evolved into one that can operate through challenging market conditions with changing consumer perceptions, sentiment and dynamics. Through this we have delivered platforms that have been pivotal in driving the brands digital platform success,” says Faye Mfikwe, FNB(CMO).

The SITEisfaction survey is said to be the foremost study on digital banking in South Africa and is relied upon by the major banks as an assessment of their performance in the overall digital space.





“We are honoured to once again be recognised as the best Digital Bank in South Africa. The consistent improvement in customer experience across our digital channels is in line with our strategy to help customers manage their money through a safer, convenient and efficient platform,” says Giuseppe Virgillito, FNB Head of Digital Banking.

“Over the last year, our digital channels saw record interactions and we continue to see more customers embracing the use of digital channels for their day-to-day banking needs. Our sustained investment will allow customers to continue enjoying the benefits of simpler and safer banking. More importantly, this accolade affirms our journey of innovation to offer the best banking experience to our individual and business customers,” concludes Virgillito.

Edited by Jenna Delport