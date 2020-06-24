Mobile Data Traffic in Africa to Grow 12 Times by 2025

Mobile data traffic in Sub-Saharan Africa is estimated to grow by 12 times the current figures with total traffic increasing from 0.33 Exabytes (EB) per month to 4EB by 2025.

At the same time, average traffic per individual smartphone is expected to reach 7.1GB over this period 5-year period as well.

In Sub-Saharan Africa, LTE accounted for around 11% of subscriptions in 2019. Over the forecast period, mobile broadband subscriptions are predicted to have a massive increase, reaching 72% of mobile subscriptions.

LTE share will reach around 30% by the end of the forecast period, and LTE subscriptions are set to triple, increasing from 90 million in 2019 to 270 million in 2025. In terms of 5G penetration, discernable volumes of subscriptions are expected by 2022, expected to reach 3% by 2025.





According to the Guardian Nigeria, the report shares that the driving factors behind this growth include a young and growing population with increasing digital skills and more affordable smartphones.

Fadi Pharaon, president of Ericsson for the Middle-East and Africa, says that “Technology brings an unprecedented opportunity to address the challenges of sustainable economic development and improve the livelihood of people in Africa.”

“The latest edition of Ericsson’s Mobility Report highlights Africa as one of the fastest-growing mobile markets and reiterates the need for a more efficient technology, higher data rates and availability of ample spectrum. The Report highlights as well the importance of mobile and fixed networks as key components of critical national infrastructure to sustain and evolve emerging economies during remote work times.”

On the value of digital infrastructure, Ericsson noted that the spread of COVID-19 during the first part of 2020 impacted all parts of society globally, including the telecommunications sector. The Mobility Report takes an incisive look at the role of networks and digital infrastructure in keeping societies running in Africa, and families connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The global pandemic has had a substantial impact on people in many countries and their daily lives, consumers, says the report, have been leaning on resilient networks during this time. In a recent study conducted by Ericsson Consumer Lab, 83% of the respondents from 11 countries around the world claim that ICT helped them a lot to cope with the lockdown.

ICT services such as e-learning and wellness apps have seen significantly increased adoption and usage.

Edited by Luis Monzon

Follow Luis Monzon on Twitter

Follow IT News Africa on Twitter