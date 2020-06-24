Twitter Addresses Potentially Harmful Data Breach

In an email sent to potentially affected clients, Twitter has confirmed that sensitive data regarding their business customers may have been compromised. The company says that some clients billing information was unknowingly stored in their browser’s cache, making it ‘possible’ for others to access.

The data in question includes personal email addresses, phone numbers as well as the last four digits of credit card numbers.

“We became aware of an incident where if you viewed your billing information on ads.twitter.com or analytics.twitter.com the billing information may have been stored in the browser’s cache,” a Twitter spokesperson said.





“As soon as we discovered this was happening, we resolved the issue and communicated to potentially impacted clients to make sure they were aware and informed on how to protect themselves moving forward.”

According to TechCrunch, Twitter told users that it first became aware of the problem on May 20, just one month after the social media giant disclosed a similar bug that improperly stored Twitter user data, such as direct messages, in Firefox’s browser cache.

The company has since apologised to users, saying “we’re very sorry this happened. We recognise and appreciate the trust you place in us, and are committed to earning that trust every day”.

The BBC reports that non-business Twitter users will not be affected.

Edited by Jenna Delport