Amazon Launches 3,000 Work-From-Home Jobs in South Africa

Supermassive retailer Amazon has announced that it will be hiring for 3,000 new customer-service jobs in South Africa. The positions are all work-from-home, come with benefits, and applications are open right now.

“We are thrilled with the talent in South Africa and we are excited to help keep people working during this unprecedented time,” says the company in a statement. The positions are all for remote work – what Amazon is calling ‘virtual jobs’ – as prospective employees need not come into the office and can work from home. All you need is a dedicated Internet connection, but the company will help with that.

Business Insider writes that the jobs are mixtures of both permanent and temporary roles, and come with employer contributions toward medical aid and provident fund, group life cover, employee wellness programmes, and a monthly stipend for your Internet connection.

“These roles will range from customer service associates to technical experts who will work virtually and provide 24/7 support to Amazon customers in North America and Europe,” says the company. The company has not specified yet how many of the jobs were permanent, or temporary, and whether all of the jobs qualify for benefits.





If all of the positions are filled, Amazon’s workforce in South Africa will begin to number in the 7000s.

The company says the jobs are a good fit for South Africans who are likely to be homebound for some time as lockdown restrictions only gradually loosen, with infections continuing to rise.

Qualifications – How to apply

To qualify for a position Amazon has listed these qualifications:

Matric/Grade 12/NQF Level 4 qualification or higher,

Excellent command of English

A private, quiet place to work

An existing and dedicated Internet connection

South African citizenship

It is interesting to note that a South African citizenship is a necessary stipulation that the company is looking for.

To apply for the position right now, click here or go to www.amazon.jobs, filter by location and type in “South Africa” to view the open positions.

