R58 Million Partnership Set to Power South Africa’s Next Tech Giants

High-potential tech startups supported by Telkom FutureMakers and Aions Creative Technology are gaining the operational support, strategic insight and hands-on mentoring needed to move beyond survival mode and into scalable, investable growth.

“This partnership is about cultivating a new generation of scalable, investable tech businesses,” says Tshepo Phetla, Head of Business Development at Telkom. “We’re seeing first-hand how the right interventions can fuel success, especially for young, black and women-led enterprises.”

Unlike traditional investors, Aions embeds itself in the businesses it supports. From refining go-to-market strategies to strengthening back-end infrastructure, its approach is focused on long-term value creation, not quick wins.

Telkom established the Aions’ ICT Venture Builder in 2023 with a commitment of R58 million. It builds other technology companies from seed and development to early[1]stage phases and facilitates investments in those companies.

“Our mission is to drive exponential value creation. We’re here to build, not just fund,” says Mitchan Adams, founder and CEO of Aions. “We want to increase startup valuations within three years and create real momentum for founders to scale.”

Portfolio companies include promising names such as Franc, a personal finance platform, and The Awareness Company (TACO), which is using AI to drive sustainability intelligence.

Case study: Franc

Founded by Thomas Brennan and Sebastian Patel, Franc offers an intuitive platform for South Africans to invest in tax-free savings, goal-based products and high-performing ETFs — with minimal friction.

Since joining the Aions portfolio, Franc has extended its financial runway to more than 12 months, secured a strategic partnership with Kaelo Money, and is preparing to launch Franc Hustle — a product tailored for freelancers and small business owners. A retirement annuity and employee wellness platform are also in development.

“With Aions’ support, we’re no longer just surviving,” says Brennan. “We’re building something far bigger than we ever imagined.”

Case study: The Awareness Company (TACO)

Founded by Priaash Ramadeen, Shazia Vawda, and Estelle Lubbe, TACO is the developer of HYDRA, an AI-powered platform that helps infrastructure and property clients boost sustainability, security and operational efficiency.

Since it went into partnership with Aions, TACO has tightened its sales processes, run successful pilot projects at mining and solar sites and significantly upgraded its platform with Azure scaling and enhanced cybersecurity. It has secured five mining clients and is in discussions with a major insurer and several property groups for broader rollout.

“We’ve been able to focus on growth and execution, thanks to the hands-on support Aions provides,” says Ramadeen. “From scaling our tech stack to refining customer success strategies. It’s been a game-changer.”

The blueprint for inclusive innovation

Now in its 10th year, Telkom FutureMakers continues to deepen its mission of building a more inclusive, resilient tech ecosystem in SA. The partnership with Aions signals a shift in how early-stage businesses are supported, not just with capital, but with the structure and strategy needed to thrive.

“While funding is key, it’s partnerships that create long-term value and sustainable growth,” says Phetla. “That’s where real impact begins.”

//Staff writer