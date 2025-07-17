Sintrex Awarded Diamond Innovator Partner by Palo Alto Networks

A major milestone as Sintrex joins an elite group of cybersecurity partners in Africa

Sintrex, a leading IT infrastructure management company in Africa, is proud to announce it has been recognised as a NextWave Diamond Innovator by Palo Alto Networks, the global cybersecurity leader renowned for setting the gold standard in cyber defence.

Sintrex joins an elite group of channel partners who have met the Diamond Innovator performance, capabilities, and business requirements of the Palo Alto Networks NextWave Partner Program. This prestigious recognition – the highest level of partner accreditation available – cements Sintrex’s place among the continent’s most advanced cybersecurity providers.

Sintrex recognised early on that traditional network infrastructure monitoring and security landscapes are rapidly converging. Anticipating this shift, Sintrex has spent the past 12 months evolving its service offering to meet this new reality – integrating full-stack observability to provide end-to-end visibility across all digital environments. This strategic transformation enables Sintrex to proactively identify and eliminate blind spots, delivering a unified approach to performance, monitoring, and security.

“Our customers need cyber experts that can help them achieve better security outcomes, protecting them from today’s sophisticated threats,” said Patricia Murphy, VP EMEA & LATAM Ecosystems at Palo Alto Networks. “Our Diamond Innovator NextWave partners have deep Palo Alto Networks expertise to help solve complex security challenges with robust solutions and services. As a NextWave Diamond Innovator, Sintrex is helping redefine what it means to be secure.”

This partnership empowers Sintrex with a range of strategic benefits, including:

Access to Industry-Leading Cybersecurity Solutions

Clients will now benefit from a broader portfolio of advanced firewalls, AI-powered threat detection and cloud security services, integrated seamlessly into Sintrex’s managed service offerings.

Market Expansion Through Strategic Collaboration

The partnership offers collaborative go-to-market strategies, including co-selling opportunities and joint marketing campaigns, expanding their reach across South Africa and the broader African market.

Technical Enablement & Certification

Sintrex’s teams remain at the forefront of deploying and managing next-generation security solutions, thanks to their access to Palo Alto Networks’ comprehensive training and certification programs.

Custom Innovation and Integration

Using Palo Alto Networks’ open APIs and integration capabilities, Sintrex can create tailored, proactive solutions to secure clients’ digital environments and streamline operations.

“This partnership is about more than just recognition – our rapid advancement through their partner program speaks to our deep commitment to IT excellence and our ability to adapt and lead in an ever-changing digital landscape.” said Emile Biagio, CEO of Sintrex. “By aligning with Palo Alto Networks, we are empowered to deliver cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions to protect our clients with smart, scalable and secure technologies that meet the demands of modern IT ecosystems.”

As cyber threats grow more complex, Sintrex’s strengthened position ensures their clients stay one step ahead in a digital world where security and visibility are non-negotiable.

About the NextWave Partner Program

The Palo Alto Networks NextWave partner program encompasses an innovative ecosystem of partners who help customers around the world succeed with Palo Alto Networks technology and solutions, redefining what it means to be secure.

Palo Alto Networks continues to invest in, grow with, and optimise for partners with one partner program that offers five paths to capitalise on what’s next in security. The evolving NextWave program embraces all partner types, providing partners with a clear, blueprint for success for enhance profitability, enable differentiation, and expand opportunities.

About Sintrex

Founded in 1999, Sintrex is a South African-based IT infrastructure management company that develops innovative solutions linking the availability and performance of IT infrastructure directly to business services and processes. Through the local development of an integrated suite of leading software products and services, Sintrex has become a pioneer in business-focused IT infrastructure management.

Specialising in end-to-end digital visibility and performance assurance, Sintrex offers a comprehensive range of services, including infrastructure and asset management, application performance monitoring, SLA management, and cybersecurity solutions. With a strong focus on innovation and customer-centricity, Sintrex empowers businesses to proactively manage their IT environments, optimise operations, and ensure service continuity.