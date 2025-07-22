Mimecast Appoints New Global Channel Chief

Mimecast, the UK-headquartered cybersecurity company, has appointed Michael McCollough as Senior Vice President of Worldwide Partners & Alliances.

McCollough joins with a rich track record of building high-impact partner ecosystems, having held leadership roles at Anomali, Imperva, Akamai and Dell Managed Services. He brings deep MSP expertise and a truly global outlook, shaped by years working across APJ, EMEA, and Africa.

This appointment follows a significant growth period for Mimecast, including the 2024 acquisitions of insider threat protection platform Code42 and AI-powered security startup for workplace collaboration tools, Aware. Together with Mimecast’s core email security offering, this expanded portfolio presents a “unique service opportunity” for partners, says McCollough.

As over half of Mimecast’s 40,000+ customers are served via MSPs, the partner ecosystem remains a top strategic priority. In his new role, McCollough will lead the evolution of Mimecast’s Channel and MSP programs, expand cloud alliances with AWS and Google, and strengthen ties with leading security partners including CrowdStrike, Netskope, SentinelOne and Zscaler. McCollough says his focus is on making Mimecast even easier to do business with.