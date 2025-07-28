American Airlines and Mastercard Renew Travel Tech Partnership

American Airlines and Mastercard officially announced an extension of their long partnership, reinforcing a shared commitment to delivering more rewarding travel experiences and value through advanced payments technology and services.

The agreement secures Mastercard as the exclusive payment network partner for American’s co-branded credit cards, building on nearly 40 years of collaboration between the two companies. Together, the 2 companies will continue to enhance the AAdvantage® program—American’s industry travel rewards program while providing cardholders with seamless and personalized experiences on every trip.

“American is proud to collaborate with Mastercard to deliver best-in-class travel solutions for our AAdvantage® co-branded credit cardmembers,” said American’s CEO Robert Isom. “Together, we are rewarding our mutual customers with travel experiences that make their journeys truly special.”

American will enhance its AAdvantage® program using Mastercard’s payments infrastructure and analytics to deliver more personalized offers, optimized rewards and seamless, secure transactions. Mastercard’s technology will power real-time fraud detection and optimize payments from booking to in flight. Advanced analytics will help refine the customer travel experience, while AAdvantage® members gain new ways to redeem miles for Mastercard Priceless Experiences.

“We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the nearly 40 years of priceless experiences, benefits and innovation the program has brought to cardholders,” said Michael Miebach, CEO at Mastercard. “Looking to the future, we’ll continue to bring our expanded suite of products and services to deliver what cardmembers want: personalized offers, valuable rewards, fraud protection and opportunities to explore their passions.”

As American and Mastercard look to the future, they remain committed to delivering innovative, personalized offerings that meet the needs of today’s global traveler, ensuring every trip is not only seamless but also priceless.