Absa Renews Strategic Collaboration with Visa to Accelerate Digital Transformation

Absa and Visa have renewed their strategic partnership to accelerate the development of innovative, inclusive, secure, and digitally enabled financial payment ecosystems across Absa’s Regional Operations (ARO).

This agreement was formalized at a signing ceremony in Johannesburg and marks a significant milestone in a relationship that has driven innovation and financial inclusion across the continent for many years.

“This regional expansion marks an exciting new chapter in our partnership with Absa—one that continues to challenge conventions and redefine the possibilities within financial services,” said Michael Berner, Head of Southern and East Africa at Visa. “We share a strong commitment to growing digital access across the region. Absa’s leadership in innovation drives real impact, and we’re proud to support their momentum with Visa’s global expertise and technology as they deliver seamless experiences to their customers.”

The partnership has already delivered several market-first innovations for customers across Africa. Absa became the first bank in multiple African markets to launch Visa Direct enabling card-to-card domestic and international payments. The introduction of Visa Signature and Infinite metal cards set a new benchmark in premium banking with exclusive lifestyle benefits. Additionally, Absa Pay issuer wallets expanded digital payment experiences, marking a first in Mauritius.

“Through our strategic partnership with Visa, we’re building a financial ecosystem that reflects the pace of today’s African economies. In every market we operate in, we connect deeply with local communities to ensure that we deliver financial solutions that respond to the evolving needs and realities of our customers,” said Saviour Chibiya, Chief Executive for Absa Regional Operations.

In 2025, Absa also launched Visa Business Credit Cards, designed to solve real-world challenges for businesses and entrepreneurs. These cards offer enhanced value through tailored benefits, spend controls, and access to Visa Spend Clarity Plus—a first in Sub-Saharan Africa—enabling virtual card issuance and advanced expense management for business clients.

The renewed agreement places strong emphasis on enabling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) with targeted solutions to improve access to credit, expand payment acceptance and support responsible lending.

“Partnerships like this are central to how we scale impact across the continent,” said Omar Baig, Managing Executive for Absa Regional Operations Retail & Business Banking. “Visa brings global technology, insights, and capabilities that help us deliver locally relevant solutions, from expanding domestic and international payment capabilities for individuals and businesses and enabling financial access to underserved communities to deepening digital access for our customers. As we grow our presence across Africa, this renewed agreement helps us to move with greater speed and coordination to meet the needs of the communities we serve.”

“Our partnership with Absa stands as a powerful testament to the shared vision between our two brands—one that champions a secure, inclusive, and resilient digital payments ecosystem. We are proud of what we’ve built together in South Africa and excited to deepen this collaboration across the continent as we continue driving innovation and financial inclusion at scale,” said Lineshree Moodley, Country Head for Visa South Africa.