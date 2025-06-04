TikTok Debuts New Tools to Enhance Creator & User Experience

TikTok introduced a new set of tools aimed at giving users more control over the content they see.

Allowing them to explore their interests, discover new favorite producers, and personalize their TikTok experience. TikTok’s central feature is the “For You” feed. It’s where consumers discover new interests and where creators, communities, and small companies connect with and expand their audiences.

Stories like that of Tricia Mpisi, an entertainment creator who was discovered on TikTok and auditioned for a movie now available on a streaming platform, and grace_the_cookist, who inspires her audience with her home cooking recipes , demonstrate the power of the For You feed to elevate voices and spark connections beyond traditional boundaries in South Africa.

“The For You feed is what makes TikTok a place like no other to discover your favorite new interests or grow a thriving community. With our new features, you can manage topics you want to see in your For You feed and limit keywords and hashtags you’d rather skip so that it’s easier than ever to find creators, hobbies, and content you love.” — Adam Presser, Head of Operations & Trust & Safety.

The new updates include:

Manage Topics:

A new feature that allows users to customize how frequently they see content related to over 10 popular topics, including Creative Arts, Travel, Nature, and Sports.

These settings won’t eliminate any topics entirely but can influence how often they’re recommended as people’s interests evolve over time. This makes it even easier for communities to discover new topics and creators that they love.

Smart Keyword Filtering

TikTok has introduced a new Smart Keyword Filter, which expands filtering to include synonyms and related terms, allowing users to filter a wider range of content more effectively. The feature will also double the number of keywords users can include to 200, making it easier to add keywords in bulk and select which related keywords to include in the Smart filtering.

Empowering through education

As part of a continuous effort to help people understand how the For You feed works, TikTok is also launching a new educational guide that empowers people with tips and tools to understand and shape their feeds in one place. The guide will include features that show why content was recommended and educational videos.

All the new updates are eligible for both teen and adult accounts, building on tools and safeguards that help people have a great For You feed experience.

All these updates will further empower audiences on TikTok to explore, learn and discover content and creators they love.

