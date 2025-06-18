IT News Africa Unveils Dynamic Speaker Lineup for DFA 2025 Event in Sandton

The countdown has officially begun for the Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025 conference, scheduled for Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the prestigious Maslow Hotel Sandton.

To discuss the future of financial services in Africa, the continent’s leading voices in digital finance, innovation, and banking will come together at this premier fintech event.

The DFA2025 summit, focusing on “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats by banking IT executives, regulatory leaders, fintech innovators, and industry pioneers.

This year’s speaker lineup includes an impressive mix of industry pioneers, technology experts, regulatory thought leaders, and digital finance disruptors, all convening under one roof to discuss the opportunities and risks shaping Africa’s financial future.

The event will feature panel discussions with fintech disruptors, neobank leaders, and cybersecurity experts, discussing the convergence of finance and technology, banking cybersecurity, artificial intelligence in digital finance, and regulatory frameworks shaping fintech.

Who Should Attend?

DFA 2025 is a must-attend for:

Senior IT executives from banks and insurers

Fintech executives and founders

Technology service providers

Regulators and policymakers

Investors and venture capitalists

Academics and innovation consultants

As Africa’s premier digital finance event, DFA 2025 offers a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and deal-making. Attendees will gain exclusive access to expert insights, networking lounges, and an exhibition floor showcasing the latest in fintech solutions.

Registration is now open. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation shaping the continent’s digital finance future. Register with coupon code “SAVE50@DFA” at checkout to save 50%!

For speaking, sponsorship, or media inquiries, contact: events@itnewsafrica.com

Visit www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za to register and view the full agenda.