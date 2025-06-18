IT News Africa Unveils Dynamic Speaker Lineup for DFA 2025 Event in Sandton

The countdown has officially begun for the Digital Finance Africa (DFA) 2025 conference, scheduled for Thursday, July 3, 2025, at the prestigious Maslow Hotel Sandton.
To discuss the future of financial services in Africa, the continent’s leading voices in digital finance, innovation, and banking will come together at this premier fintech event.
The DFA2025 summit, focusing on “Safeguarding Innovation: Advancing Secure, Inclusive Finance in Africa,” will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, and fireside chats by banking IT executives, regulatory leaders, fintech innovators, and industry pioneers.
This year’s speaker lineup includes an impressive mix of industry pioneers, technology experts, regulatory thought leaders, and digital finance disruptors, all convening under one roof to discuss the opportunities and risks shaping Africa’s financial future.
Confirmed speakers include
-
Adesoji Solanke, Director, Head of FinTech & Banks, Investment Banking Origination, Absa (UK)
-
Dare Okoudjou, Founder & CEO – Onafriq
-
Qinisi Mthembu, Group Chief Risk Officer—Enterprise Risk Management at JSE
-
Romaric Sia, Group CISO at UBA Group
-
Nkahiseng Oratile Ralepeli, VP of Product: Digital Assets, ABSA
-
Vuyo Mpako, Managing Director of NEXT176 at Old Mutual
-
Rufaida Hamilton, Head of Payments from Standard Bank
-
Bradwin Roper, Chief of Payments Partnerships at JUMO
-
Edmund Higenbottam, Managing Director at Verdant Capital
-
Daniel Goldberg, Co-Founder & CEO of Bridgement
-
Mpho Sadiki, Group MD: Merchant Solutions (Africa), Network International
-
Paul Spagnoletti, Revenue Executive at Synthesis
-
Darren Franks, Interim CEO and co-founder of the FinTech Association of South Africa
-
John Felix Mchaki, Head of Information Security, Ecobank Tanzania
-
Yonga Mapongwana-Kasambara, Group IT Risk Manager, FirstRand Group
-
Nqobile Mahlangu, Cybersecurity Business Engagement Lead, ABSA
-
Thabiso Serake, Head of Technical Ops & Cyber Security at Pay@
-
Marina Short, CEO, Consumer Profile Bureau
-
Erika More, Sage Intacct Director, AME, Sage
-
Fanwell Sibanda, Cybersecurity Specialist, Steward Bank, Zimbabwe
- Sindiswa Kahla-Makhubalo, Head of Banks & Payments Providers, FSCA SA
The event will feature panel discussions with fintech disruptors, neobank leaders, and cybersecurity experts, discussing the convergence of finance and technology, banking cybersecurity, artificial intelligence in digital finance, and regulatory frameworks shaping fintech.
Who Should Attend?
DFA 2025 is a must-attend for:
- Senior IT executives from banks and insurers
- Fintech executives and founders
- Technology service providers
- Regulators and policymakers
- Investors and venture capitalists
- Academics and innovation consultants
As Africa’s premier digital finance event, DFA 2025 offers a unique platform for learning, collaboration, and deal-making. Attendees will gain exclusive access to expert insights, networking lounges, and an exhibition floor showcasing the latest in fintech solutions.
Registration is now open. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the conversation shaping the continent’s digital finance future. Register with coupon code “SAVE50@DFA” at checkout to save 50%!
For speaking, sponsorship, or media inquiries, contact: events@itnewsafrica.com
Visit www.digitalfinanceafrica.co.za to register and view the full agenda.